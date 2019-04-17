Young artists could win £50 gift card in competition to design park logo

The Friends of Princess Anne Park are looking for budding young artists to design a logo for the group to use to help promote their work in regenerating the Washington landmark.

The Friends are working with local people, groups and businesses to breathe life into the public space with litter picks, planting and events, and they are looking for a logo to help advertise future activities and promote their work.

Princess Anne Park

The competition is aimed at children under 16 and has two age categories: up to 11-years-old and 12 to 16.

Entries will be shortlisted with one from each group going forward to be judged by the Friends’ committee, who will choose the overall winner.

The two winning entrants from each group will receive a £50 Galleries gift card as a prize for their efforts with the chosen logo being illustrated by a professional designer working with the winning entrant and the group.

Entries can be sent to the Galleries Shopping Centre, Management Suite, Washington NE38 7SD or handed in at the reception on the first floor marked Friends logo competition. The closing date is April 30.

Jan Weatherly, chair of the Friends of Princess Anne Park, said: “The ethos of the Friends group is to encourage more people to use and enjoy the park as well as being proud of it and the place they live.

“We have already carried out many litter picks with local residents, city council and businesses helping out and have been delighted with the response so far. It is a fantastic, local resource and we want to see it flourish.

“We hope that children will enjoy taking inspiration from a visit to the park to design a logo for us.

“They could see their work on signage, posters and on our Facebook page, so it is a fantastic opportunity for any budding young artists and designers.”

The Galleries Shopping Centre is supporting the Friends this year with staff and retailers helping out with litter picks as well as donating six flowering cherry trees as part of the shopping centre’s commitment to the environment during Earth Hour.