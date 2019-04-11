Sunderland symposium will explore the role of women in the arts

An organisation which shines a light on women in the arts is hosting a symposium in Sunderland to promote diversity.

The Women’s House Symposium will be held at National Glass Centre tomorrow from 10am to 12.30pm.

Organised by women-led group Sangini, it’s part of an on-going project to explore women’s art, health, well-being and feminism among different communities in Wearside and South Tyneside.

Funding from the Arts Council of England has enabled the organisation to develop an arts project ‘Women’s House’, exploring feminism, art and the role of women within the Black minority ethnic and LGBTQ groups.

Sreelekha Reddy, chairperson from the group, said: “We have engaged with more than 30 women so far and all have shared the importance of having a space for women to express themselves.

The Women’s House project provides a platform to talk about the status of women in certain communities and the fact that the society still does not provide a level playing field for women, is an important issue to look at.

“Sangini has been working with diverse women for the past 16 years.

“Through this project, we aim to specifically engage with LGBTQ communities and women and girls and provide a platform for their expressions.”

As part of the symposium, a panel of speakers will be presenting their experiences, thoughts and views on ‘Women as artists, their art and the place of women’s art in the current climate.’

• For more information about the symposium or take part in any of Sangini’s activities, contact Padma Rao via email: projectsangini@gmail.com or 07930175319