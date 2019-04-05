Sunderland artists unveil View From The Edge exhibition at Arts Centre Washington

An exhibition from a group of Sunderland artists is open at Arts Centre Washington and runs until Saturday, May 4.

A View from the Edge features the work of eight artists and three poets who have all been looking over the metaphorical ‘edge’, examining what our futures might hold by trying to understand the past.

A View From the Edge art exhibition at Washington Arts Centre from the SunderlandINDIE group. John Budsey

The subject is tackled in a variety of styles and mediums and features multimedia work and installations alongside more traditional paintings.

The exhibition features work from artists who are part of SunderlandINDIE, an artists’ collective for the people of Sunderland. The SunderlandINDIE is one of the largest artist communities in the city.

To mark the unveiling of the exhibition, an artists’ talk was held at the centre in Fatfield.

The eight artists featured in the exhibition are Mike Glover, Juli Watson, Anthony Barstow, Anna Glover, Paul Thompson, Ted Harrison, John Badsey and Barrie West.

Their art work has been accompanied by words from poets including James Oates, Harry Gallagher and Barry Fentiman-Hall.

Artist Barry West said: “Creatives make hundreds of choices every day when they are making new work. The knack is to be able to make the right one.

“A View From The Edge presents eight answers to the question ‘what do you see from your edge?’

“Eight different responses in eight different styles in eight different mediums is the answer. I like the variety.”

Matthew Blyth, audience development officer at Arts Centre Washington, said: “It’s fantastic to see that there are artists living and working in our city who have such a wide breadth of style and practice, tackling a broad open-ended question with a unique creativity.

“We have already had lots of interest and positive comments from the public as well as a really well-attended gallery talk.”

A View from the Edge is showing in the main gallery space.

For more information visit www.artscentrewashington.co.uk or call 0191 561 3455.