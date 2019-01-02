Search begins to find Top Model of Sunderland 2019

Have your say

The search has begun to find this year’s Top Model of Sunderland.

An annual competition, it aims to give women aged 16 to 29 an insight into the world of modelling, photo-shoots and the catwalk.

Director of Top Model of Sunderland, Ailish Shaw, said: “We are seeking to find the area’s next Top Model as the winner will represent the city at the Supermodel England national final in late 2019.

“The competition prides itself on empowering young women, raising important funds for charity and making new friendships.”

The Live Final will be held at The Grand Hotel, Seaburn, Sunderland, on Saturday, June 1.

The night will consist of four catwalk rounds including personal style and evening wear, a three-course meal, live entertainment, awards, crowning and after party.

The finalist prize package currently includes:

•A makeover and photo-shoot at Flawless Photography Studios including a free digital print to take home on the day.

•Exclusive 15% discount at The Dressworx and a pair of earrings.

•Catwalk training, fundraising for the Foundation of Light and other fun-filled events to ensure each finalist has an experience to remember.

•Plus the official Top Model of Sunderland finalist sash.

The winner of the Sunderland title will also gain direct entry into the Supermodel England national final in late 2019.

Supermodel England is a dual title competition with crowning for World Supermodel England and Top Model of England.

Both these international finals are held in an all expenses paid trip to a five-star exotic location.

They would also win a complimentary makeover and photo-shoot at Flawless Photography Studios including eight digital images on a CD worth £400, a £100 gift card to spend at The Dressworx and official winners, crown, sash and trophy.

•Applications are now open, and you can make your application online at www.topmodelofsunderland.co.uk

