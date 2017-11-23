Review: Trouble in Mind: Bob Dylan’s Gospel Years

Rock legend Bob Dylan’s conversion to Christianty in the late 1970s was, and continues to be, one of the most controversial periods of the singer/songwriter’s illustrious career.

Dylan produced a trio of ‘gospel’ albums in as many years and performed some revelatory concerts with arguably his best backing band and singers.

Clinton Heylin’s new book, Trouble in Mind, documents the tours and recording sessions with an obsessive detail that, at the very least, encourages the reader to come reappraise the most divisive years among Dylan’s fans.

Heylin claims that the gospel period “more than matches any era in Dylan’s long and distinguished career”, which is arguable to say the least.

But his forensic investigation of what it was all for and what it meant to his to fans is extremely fascinating.