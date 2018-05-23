Mini ravers set to go large as family dance event returns to Sunderland

Pint-sized ravers and tiny trance fans are in for a treat when a family dance event returns to Sunderland.

Big Fish Little Fish (BFLF) family rave is back in the city for a Father’s Day special, with a new location at Bonded Warehouse in the East End.

Taking place on Saturday, June 16, from 2pm to 4.30pm, the indoor family mini-festival will have a ‘hat and moustache’ theme while DJ Earl Grey mans the decks.

Ruth Lee, BFLF North East manager, said: “We are delighted to be back in Sunderland. It’s going to be a bit of a double celebration because

it’s our Father’s Day special and it’s also our first birthday in the city.

“Since launching in the North East in 2016 we’ve had an amazing response and we now run regular events in Sunderland, Newcastle and Middlesbrough. It’s a great afternoon out and it’s fantastic to see so many families enjoying themselves and returning event after event.”

Big Fish Little Fish started in London 2013 and has seen more than 150,000 family ravers get in the spirit up and down the UK. Family raves have taken everywhere from Glastonbury Festival to the National Gallery, Camp Bestival to the Edinburgh Festival.

The event includes a multi-sensory dance floor with club visuals, bubble machines, glitter cannons, balloons and a giant parachute dance. There is a play area with tents and tunnels, a safe-space for babies with a ball pool and soft mats, alongside a craft area with a colouring mural and a playdough table.

Tickets, priced £8, are on sale now from www.eventbrite.co.uk



