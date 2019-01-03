Leonardo da Vinci exhibition in Sunderland: how much are tickets and where you can get them

Tickets are now on sale for one of the most eagerly-anticipated exhibitions ever to be held at Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens – Leonardo da Vinci: A Life in Drawing.

The exhibition, featuring 12 drawings from the Italian master, is part of a national tour to mark the 500th anniversary of his death. Sunderland is one of 12 UK venues chosen by the Royal Collection Trust to simultaneously host the exhibition, which will feature a total of 144 of Da Vinci’s drawings. The exhibition will run from February 1 to May 6.

Keith Merrin, chief executive of Sunderland Culture who will deliver the programme at the museum on behalf of Sunderland City Council, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to see the extraordinary drawings of perhaps the world’s most famous artist. We’re delighted Sunderland will be hosting part of such a major exhibition and we’re sure it will prove popular throughout the region and beyond.

“The 12 drawings selected for Sunderland reflect a range of Leonardo’s interests – architecture, music, anatomy, engineering, cartography, geology and botany. They also include a range of examples of the drawing materials employed by Leonardo, including pen and ink, red and black chalks, watercolour and metal point.

“The exhibition also presents new information about Leonardo’s working practices and creative process, gathered through scientific research using a range of non-invasive techniques, including ultraviolet imaging, infrared reflectography and X-ray fluorescence.”

A range of artistic projects and programmes, organised by Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, will complement the exhibition.

Highlights include a family programme which includes a Leonardo-themed week during February half-term (February 18 – 22); Leonardo trails around the museum and a takeover by the Dominic Wilcox Little Inventors project during the Easter holidays.

There will also be monthly exhibition sessions for families with children who have additional learning needs or learning disabilities.

TICKETS

Tickets for Leonardo da Vinci: A Life in Drawing, costing £2.50, can be pre-booked for allocated time slots and days online by visiting www.sunderlandmuseum.org.uk or at Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens reception during opening hours. Entry for under-16s is free, but they will need a ticket.