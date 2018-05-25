Join the drama: Kynren from £10.00 ticket offer for Echo readers

It’s back – and it’s better than ever. Find out how you can grab discount tickets to see the spectacular Kynren world-class action show

Two thousand years of English history, myth and legend is about to be brought back to life with the summer return of the spectacular Kynren

The action-packed blockbuster, with 1000 cast and crew, fantastic special effects and breath-taking stunts - all played out against the majestic backdrop of Auckland Castle - will kick off on Saturday, June 30.

Better still, to mark its return, the Sunderland Echo has teamed up with Kynren to offer readers the chance to snap up a discounted ticket from an amazing £10.00 per ticket!

This summer’s performances promise to have a particularly poignant edge, with a ‘summer to remember’ theme that will mark two special centenaries: the end of the First World War and the Suffragette movement. A series of poppy-themed tributes will honour the fallen and are expected to bring a particularly touching tone to parts of the performance.

Then it’s back to business, with thrilling NEW stunts, NEW displays of horsemanship and dazzling pyrotechnics which will send spectators on a breakneck journey back in time through English history.

One highlight is likely to be the new range of fiery and dramatic stunts - including one which sees a Roman Centurion pulled at speed along the ground, and a Civil War sequence involving impressive horsemanship.

It all takes place in a natural arena alongside the lake at Auckland Castle – surely one of the most incredible stage settings imaginable.

Kynren runs until September 15, and will see up to 8000 people every night take in a world-class spectacle of 29 scenes of history, myth and legend seen through the eyes of Arthur, an 11-year-old boy.

The action ranges from Roman occupation, and Viking and Norman invasions, through medieval feasts and jousting, the splendour of the Tudors and the bloody English Civil War. It then evolves into the Georgian Renaissance, Industrial Revolution and two world wars.

However, there’s even more to Kynren than ‘just’ a spectacular performance. Visitors this year can meet the show’s four-legged stars at the new Animal Croft area before the 90-minute performance begins, and discover more of Britain’s past from a traditional blacksmith

Kynren takes place in Bishop Auckland, County Durham between June 30 and September 15. Find out more here



Echo reader offer

Want to be in on the action? We’ve joined forces with Kynren to come up with an incredible 5000 discounted tickets for Echo readers.

You could snare a spot in the bronze seating area for the special discounted price of just £10 each for an adult/young adult and child ticket. Tickets are normally priced at £25 for adults.

Or upgrade your Kynren experience to silver for only £20 per ticket – a saving of £12 on a silver adult ticket.

There are tickets available for all shows. But you’ll have to hurry.