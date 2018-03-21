Aspiring Sunderland model wins place in Miss Swimsuit UK heat

An aspiring model from Sunderland is hoping to be crowned Miss Swimsuit UK.

Bethany McEvoy, who works as a fraud advisor and make-up artist, has been awarded a place in the first heat of the national contest which takes place in Newcastle’s Bonbar on Friday night.

The 21-year-old is taking part in the contest to support Marie Curie in honour of her grandmother, who was cared for at Monkwearmouth Hospital until her death.

Should Bethany be successful in the contest she’ll go on to compete at the Miss Swimsuit USA International in Mexico.

Speaking about why she entered the contest, she said “I am entering Miss Swimsuit UK as growing up I was never one of the pretty girls and never felt completely confident in my body as I was so skinny.

“But growing up, and when I turned 18, and I dyed my hair and started to love my self more and trained to be a makeup artist. Since then I became more comfortable with myself and the skin I was in and stopped caring about anyone else’s opinion.

“Miss Swimsuit UK is all about confidence and I love the fact it’s a group of girls supporting each other and strutting our stuff and really showing how confident we are now in our own skin.”

This is the first time Bethany has entered a pageant of this kind and she say she’s been preparing for the heat by looking in the mirror and practising her catwalk walk in her room with a book on her head.

Speaking about what sets her a part from the other contestants, she said: “I think what may set me a part is my very wild and bubbly personality. Everyone is always shocked by how funny loud and witty I am, compared to the perceptions they have of me because of the way I look.”

She added: Winning would mean everything to me. I have never done anything like this and have recently worked up the confidence to go for it and give it my best. I really think I can help and promote body confidence, as I have learnt to love the skin I am in and I want to empower other women to do the same.”