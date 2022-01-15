Win tickets and drinks to see Richard Dawson at Sunderland's new Fire Station Auditorium

Win tickets and drinks to see Richard Dawson at the new Fire Station Auditorium

We have a pair of tickets to give away, as well as a bottle of wine in the foyer bar, to see the inimitable songwriter at the Sunderland city centre auditorium on Saturday, January 22.

Both a realist and somewhat sentimentalist, Richard is known for his guitar-driven folk music. Moving towards a heavier, more rock-influenced sound during his 2019 album 2020, he continued to tackle the topic of struggle within a harsh and unpredictable world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new mid-size venue seats 550 people or 800 standing when the central seats are retracted

And now onto his more recent collaborative record Henki, with Finnish band Circle, he continues to be a guiding force within the local music scene, with his vocal performance and humorous execution.

Speaking ahead of his appearance at The Fire Station, he said: “The Fire Station looks so great and I can’t wait to play there with my friend the estimable drummer, Andrew Cheetham.

“I haven’t played in Sunderland for many, many years. I reckon this’ll be one of the last shows I’ll do focusing on the 2020 material. You can only hold on so long before you’ve got to make way for the new.

“I didn’t get to play out this stuff in the real world half as much as I thought I would so whenever I do get the chance the sense of importance in grasping the moment and squeezing as much life out of it as possible isn’t hard to find. I hope we’ll be able to make an exciting show for you, in very strange circumstances.”

The new Fire Station Auditorium.

Opening last month, the Firestarters season runs until June 2022 at the new venue and features more than 40 artists and performers from a range of genres and art forms.

The mid-size venue, which holds 550 people as a seating venue or 800 standing, completes the transformation of the former central Fire Station which now houses the Engine Room bistro, dance studios and arts space in the old Edwardian wing and the venue in the new wing, an £11m addition to the site.

Designed by the same architect as the Sage and with world leaders in acoustic design, it’s set to play a major role in the cultural rejuvenation of the city.

It’s estimated it will plough around £5million into the local economy, creating footfall for neighbouring bars, restaurants and hotels.

Richard Dawson performs at The Fire Station on January 22

*Tickets for The Fire Station are available at SunderlandCulture.Org

Win

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to Richard Dawson at The Fire Station on January 22, answer this question: what’s the name of the opening season at The Fire Station?

::A. Firestarters

The prize includes a bottle of wine in the new foyer bar

::B. Firefighters

::C. Fireflames

Email your answer, as well as your name and contact details, to [email protected] by 9am on Tuesday, January 18. The winner will be notified by email.