Featuring more than 50 Disney characters, Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero will be bringing fun for all the family to Utilita Arena Newcastle from December 8-12, 2021. And we have three family tickets to give away for December 8.

In the show, join fearless wayfinder Moana and demigod Maui as they bravely voyage into uncharted territories to return the stolen heart of Te Fiti. Journey alongside Anna and Elsa on their quest to protect the kingdom. Dive “Under The Sea” and test the power of true love with The Little Mermaid. Get tangled with Rapunzel as she dares to explore the world outside her own. And be there as Belle boldly tames the fearsome Beast, as well as performances from Minnie, Donald, Goofy and more.

“We’re excited that Disney On Ice will be returning to the UK following the shutdown and providing families with the opportunity to make memories and experience live family entertainment,” said Kenneth Feld, Chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment.

“We were the first live touring family entertainment company to come back at a reduced capacity in the US, with over a million people attending our live events since October 2020. We’ve been learning and leading the way to return to full capacity in a responsible manner for our fans, staff and the industry.”

Ailsa Oliver, General Manager of Utilita Arena Newcastle, added: “We are absolutely thrilled that Disney On Ice is returning to the Utilita Arena Newcastle this year with this exciting new show. I know our family audiences have really missed their yearly trip to see Disney On Ice; it’s a fantastic opportunity for families to come together, have an amazing experience at the Arena and make fabulous memories filled with fun and laughter.

"Every year Disney On Ice produces a truly scintillating ice spectacular, where the electricity in the atmosphere is positively tangible. It’s great to see kids in their fancy dress costumes, singing along to the songs and totally engaged with the magic unfolding.

"Quite often the parents are enjoying watching their kids enjoying the show as much as the show itself! We can’t wait to welcome everyone to this year’s show in December, we’ll certainly be getting into the Christmas spirit by then.”

*Tickets to Disney On Ice at Newcastle Arena from December 8-12, priced from £18, are available from www.utilitaarena.co.uk or www.disneyonice.com/en-gb

To be in with a chance of winning one of three pairs of family tickets, worth £100 each, to Disney On Ice at the Utilita Arena, Newcastle, on Wednesday, December 8 2021, return the token in today’s paper, Saturday, September 11, and return it, along with your name, address, email and telephone number, to Disney Competition, Sunderland Echo, 1st floor, North East BIC, Wearfield, Enterprise Park East, Sunderland.

The family ticket is for four people, with at least one adult.

You only need one token to enter.

Closing date: September 21.

