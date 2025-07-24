We had some huge news for fans of the iconic North East show Byker Grove earlier this month.
Thanks to a deal between ITV and STV, the teen drama will be returning to ITV streaming platforms this year.
Announced to be hitting the streaming platform later this year, the deal comes following an agreement between ITV and Ant and Dec’s production company Mitre Studios, which owns the rights to Byker Grove.
To celebrate, come with us as we ask where the cast of the show are now, and who are the biggest names who started their careers with the show we all love.
Byker Grove aired its very first episode in 1989 on BBC. The show ran until 2006, consisting of 18 series in total.
