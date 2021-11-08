Sunderland's very own Shipyard Girls sail into Sunday Times Bestsellers list again

Amanda Revell Walton who writes as Nancy Revell with some of her Shipyard Girls series

Now in its 11th instalment, The Shipyard Girls series has been hugely successful, regularly making the top 10 of the prestigious list.

Penned by Roker author Amanda Revell Walton, who writes as Nancy Revell, the books are based on the hundreds of real Wearside women who kept Sunderland’s shipyards afloat during the war by taking on the backbreaking work previously done by their fathers, husbands and sons.

The latest release, Shipyard Girls Under the Mistletoe, was released at the end of October and has already made it to number 10 in the Sunday Times Bestsellers list and number 6 in the E-Book charts.

The book has made it into the Sunday Times Bestsellers list

Amanda said: “I was over the moon when my publishing director rang and told me Shipyard Girls under the Mistletoe had made it into the Sunday Times bestsellers list.

“It’s amazing that each instalment of the series is now consistently hitting the top ten. And this latest novel was nudging up to big hitters like David Baldacci and Matt Haig, which is brilliant to see.”

Speaking about it charting in both the physical and digital charts, she said: “Both achievements, however, would never have happened without my wonderful readers – not just buying the book, but telling others about it, and spending time writing reviews and posting on social media. So, a big thank you to you all. I’m a very lucky author.”

In this latest release, the action moves to Christmas 1944 as the promise of victory draws closer.

The latest instalment is out now

It should be a magical time for Dorothy, who has just been proposed to by her sweetheart Toby. But with each day that passes, Dorothy's feelings for someone else are growing stronger. Now she has an impossible choice to make.

Gloria is thrilled that her sweetheart Jack is finally home after more than two years away. But his past is continuing to catch up with them both - creating untold heartache for Gloria and everyone she holds dear.

Meanwhile, Helen must contend with the fall-out of a shocking family secret that has repercussions for all the Shipyard Girls, while holding out hope for her own happy ending.

:: Shipyard Girls under the Mistletoe, published by Penguin, is out now priced £7.99. The books are available from Tesco, Sainsburys, Asda, Waterstones, Amazon, WH Smiths, Gardner, independent book shops and Fulwell Post Office.

