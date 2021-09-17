Gok Wan was due to perform a DJ set

One Love was due to take place at Herrington Country Park on Sunday, September 19 featuring Republica, Toploader and Horsemeat Disco as well as a DJ set from Gok Wan.

It was to be part of weekend of live music featuring the Rocking in the World NHS festival, which will still go ahead on Saturday, September 18.

The organisers of One Love put out a statement saying: “Festival Fans we are sorry to have to report that we have had to take the difficult decision to postpone the One Love festival to next year.

"While we appreciate that this is short notice, circumstances beyond our control mean that we are not in the position to stage the amazing day that we want to deliver for you all. If you would please bear with us we will update you all on our plans for next year as soon as we can and at that point you can roll your ticket over or request a refund.

"We thank you for your understanding and if you want to join us on Saturday for the NHS/Key Worker festival there are a limited number of free tickets that have come back available.”

Award-winning singer Emeli Sandé will be headlining the Saturday of the event, which will include artistes Karen Harding and Sons of Eden, along with top DJs Fat Tony, Carly Wilford, Richard Tulip, Tony Hutchinson and James Haskell.

It’s been arranged by organisers Andrew Kennedy and Ben Potts as a thank you for frontline staff.

