Tom's debut single is out now

Tom Smith, 17, from East Rainton, is well-known on the local music scene after playing his first ever gig when he was just eight-years-old, supporting psychedelic rockers Detroit Social Club at The Cluny in Newcastle.

He went on to perform at Glastonbury before he was even in secondary school at Houghton Kepier, and Tim Burgess handpicked him to play his stage at Kendall Calling, making him the festival's youngest ever performer.

He has played live with local hero Sam Fender and Catfish & The Bottlemen, as well as supported other northern acts on the rise like The Lathums and The Mysteries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, the Gateshead College pupil, who performs as Tom A. Smith, has released his own debut single, Wolves, produced by Larry Hibbitt, who’s also worked with Nothing But Thieves, The Snuts and Sea Girls.

Speaking about his release, which channels the sound of the likes of The Cure's Robert Smith, Tom said: "I wrote Wolves during a time when I felt that the vulnerable were being neglected, and in my opinion nothing much has changed."

Tom A. Smith's self-uploaded performances have won him fans amongs rock ‘n’ roll royalty. The week David Bowie died, the star’s widow Iman shared Tom’s cover of Lazarus online, commenting on the emotional impact of his rendition.

Blossoms recognised him from one of his videos as he was watching them from the crowd at a gig and invited him backstage. Meanwhile, Morrissey - not a man known to lavish praise or endorsements on others - played the teenager’s cover of Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want as his walk on music on a recent US tour.

In addition, Nile Rogers, James frontman Tim Booth, indie legends The Coral, and many more have shared footage of his performances across the globe.

"It's never normal. Every single time it happens it's surreal," reflects Tom on the countless pinch-me moments of his career so far. "Music is always what I wanted to do. I just fell in love with it. I asked for quitar lessons when I was four. It's all I've ever known."

He added: "I've just kept sticking at it, but it is never something that I 100% just thought was going to happen. It's a competitive world and I've just kept at it.”

:: Wolves is out now on all the regular streaming platforms.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.