Sunderland History and Heritage Festival such a hit it's set for annual return to North East Land Air and Sea Museum
The first ever Sunderland History and Heritage Festival was such a huge success that it is set to return to the city annually.
A viking village, medieval combat and Roman displays were enjoyed by many in Sunderland as visitors took a trip back in time across the Bank Holiday weekend.
Those who went along to the North East Land Air and Sea Museum between Saturday, August 24 and Monday, August 26 experienced a different time in a viking village, learned about gladiator and medieval combat and took a dive into the history of the North East.
During the event, the museum also offered guests free entry to their standard exhibits and the chance to see a full sled team of rescue huskies and sled sport dogs.
The free event was family-friendly and it allowed local children to experience the chance of taking part in challenges which made their learning of history fun.
Visitors were asked to consider making a donation to the museum as they enjoyed the historical activities, displays and craft stalls.
The North East Land Air and Sea Museum predict that number of visitors across the weekend was double the usual amount.
Lily Hannington, one of the organisers of the Sunderland History and Heritage Festival, believes that this event is a great addition to the museum and to the city.
She said: “It has been really good. The museum has seen a significant increase in visitor figures throughout the weekend.
“It has been so successful that talks are in place for it to become an annual event.
“Following the success of this weekend, we’re going to be working closely with the North East Land Air and Sea Museum.
“It is always really important for local museums to have annual events like this because people start to plan their summers on these sorts of events early.
“We really aim to bring a good, educational and fun day out to the local community and hope we can engage as many of them as possible.”