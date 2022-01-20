The Cultural Spring is a project funded by Arts Council England to increase participation in arts and culture. It has launched its latest round of Your Art support which is aimed at grass-roots, community organisations.

‘Your Art’ aims to commission groups to develop their own artistic ideas, as well as supporting people to lead and programme arts events in their own communities. The Cultural Spring will also pair groups with Community Connectors who provide support and advice.

To be eligible, groups must be based in either of the city of Sunderland or the borough of South Tyneside, deliver arts or culture activities, be led by volunteers, have a bank or building society account and have a track record prior to March 2020.

Community arts groups can now apply for up to £1,000 to help from The Cultural Spring.

Applications will be considered by a panel of community champions who will look at how they relate to the ambitions of The Cultural Spring, the long-term sustainability of the group, value for money and how access and inclusion have been considered.

Groups must also make a commitment to being involved in the evaluation process.

Since 2015 The Cultural Spring has invested more than £100,000 in dozens of local community groups through Your Art community commissioning.

Emma Horsman, The Cultural Spring project director said: “Your Art has been helping community organisations throughout Sunderland and South Tyneside for many years.

“For these community commissions we’d particularly welcome expressions of interest from amateur/community groups working with those currently under-represented in The Cultural Spring programme such as families, men and ethnically diverse communities.

“Once the deadline has passed, our panel of Your Art Community Champions will select the successful groups and they will be matched with a Community Connector who will support them through the next stages.

“We’re interested in hearing from groups who need help securing their long-term future, reaching new members, finding a new venue or helping source an artist or arts organisation.”

Anyone interested in working in a supportive partnership with The Cultural Spring can fill in an expression of interest form found on their website www.theculturalspring.org.uk/your-art.

The deadline for applications is 12pm on Monday, February 7.

