Stormzy announces rescheduled Heavy is the Head Newcastle tour date
Stormzy has announced a new Newcastle date as part of his rescheduled tour.
The highly-anticipated Heavy is the Head tour is set to storm the UK in March and April 2022, hitting Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on March 15.
Original tickets will remain valid for the new dates, with remaining tickets available at www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.
Stormzy’s acclaimed debut Gang Signs & Prayer was dubbed one of the most influential UK rap projects of all time, with critically-lauded second album Heavy Is The Head solidifying his success.
In the live sphere, Stormzy returned to festival stages this summer headlining at Reading and Leeds - after breaking records back in 2019 when he became the first British Rapper to headline Glastonbury Festival.
Known for evolving the underground musical landscape, as well as being a perennial political agitator, Stormzy is a spokesman of black empowerment and social activism, while also racking up more than 25 music awards including two BRIT awards.STORMZY H.I.T.H. TOUR