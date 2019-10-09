Seven Christmas events in Sunderland to look forward to this year

Crowds at the Sunderland Christmas Lights switch-on in Keel Square

Residents of Sunderland will be welcomed to a Winter Wonderland in Mowbray Park from Thursday, November 21 to Sunday, December 22 with a whole new range of lighting features and a programme of extra special events sure to make this Christmas season magical for the whole family.

Festival of Lights, November 21 2019 to December 22 2019

This year will see a few changes, while Roker Park has been the home to the Festival of Lights for a number of years, this Christmas will see it moved to Sunderland City Centre. The event will also introduce new festive food, jolly music and live entertainment, open 4pm to 9pm.

Reindeer Dash in The Bridges Shopping Centre, Sunderland.

Christmas light switch on 21 November 2019 at 5.30pm

Nothing makes it feel more like Christmas than watching the city’s Christmas lights get turned on. This year wrap up warm and gather friends and family in Keel Square to watch the Mayor of Sunderland turn on the Christmas lights. Make a night of it on November 21 as the Keel Square ice rink will also be in place, along with Hadrian’s Tipi, and shops will stay open late for present buying.

Hadrian’s Tipi

Fireworks at the Sunderland Christmas lights switch-on. Picture by Tom Banks

Hadrian’s Tipi will return to Sunderland this year and will be located at the former Crowtree Leisure Centre site. Cosy seating will be available for families and groups who can sit with hot or cold drinks supplied by local breweries and suppliers. Sit back and relax while listening to live music next to a warm fire.

Keel Square ice rink, November, 21 2019 to January, 5 2020

The return of Keel Square ice rink is now a yearly Christmas tradition for many Sunderland residents. Families from all over the region look forward to the ice rink, and for some lucky boys and girls this year will be the first time they take to the ice and join in on this fun festive favourite.

The Reindeer Dash

Hadrian's Tipi will return for a second year

On Dasher, on Dancer... The reindeer dash is the chance to give to those less fortunate at Christmas, it involves a one km indoor family fun run to raise money for local charities. Dress up and join family and friends to help raise funds for others during the festive season.

Make your own Christmas Bauble’s at the National Glass Centre

Make your very own glass Christmas bauble for your Christmas tree or to give as a special handmade gift. Booking is essential, click here for details.

Dates start from Wednesday, November 13 and run till Sunday, December 22.

This is Christmas at the Stadium of Light