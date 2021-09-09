The four-day event at Philadelphia Cricket and Community Club on the back of Shop Row will run Thursday, September 23 to Sunday 26 and organisers say it “will take on a new look.” It will be the sixth time the event has been held.

For real ale enthusiasts 30 cask ales and 10 ciders will be on offer, as well as a full programme of entertainment with live bands. In case of bad weather there will be a marquee on site.

The opening Thursday night will feature Proms in the Park by the Chester-le-Street NASUWT Concert Band, who will play popular music followed by a “rousing patriotic finale”.

Philadelphia Cricket club is hosting a four-day music and real ale event in September. Google image.

Friday sees two bands, the Beefy La Slap Trio and Lock & Load performing. Alexander’s Palace will be the main act on the Saturday, following FAB and Bare Bones.

Sunday will be a charity event in aid of the Glenn Robinson Appeal Fund for Meningitis Research. This will feature five bands: the Fauves, Sadistic Slobs, the Carpettes, the Proles and the Kicks.

Glenn was a popular and talented young cricketer, but he sadly died from meningitis in 2001 aged just 16. Since then his dad Ken has devoted his life to raising funds for the appeal set up in his son’s memory.

The cricket club’s chairman, Malcolm Pratt, said: “We couldn’t go ahead with the festival in 2020 and although all the arrangements had been made to hold this year's in June, which is our regular date, that too had to be cancelled.

“We are very much a community club and the one thing the festival has done is bring people together. Craft beer and cider enthusiasts come from a wide area. But so too do people who just want an enjoyable weekend.

“And after about 18 months of lockdown people just want to get out and have fun.”

Tickets on Thursday and Friday are £5 and include one free drink of cask ale or cider. Doors open at 5pm. On Saturday tickets are £12 and include two drinks, with doors open at 12pm. On Sunday it’s £10 with a 2pm opening.

For more information visit philadelphiaccc.co.uk.

