North East music festival guide: What's on and where across Sunderland and beyond for Summer 2022

Following two summers of uncertainty, cancellations and Covid, there is no better time to support local festivals.

The North East is set to host a wide variety of events over the summer of 2022, with top acts expected to join local artists for a stellar season of music.

Sunderland is in line for a wild summer schedule after a successful 2021, which saw Waves Festival make an impressive start at venues across the city centre. While there has not yet been confirmation of the event continuing for a second year, the festival’s social media have teased at another day of live music.

Kaiser Chiefs are set to play Sunderland's Lamplight festival this summer. (Photo by Paul Thomas/Getty Images for Jaguar Land Rover)

Mowbray Park will also play host to a festival this summer, with Lamplight finally due to arrive in Sunderland this year. The new festival was initially scheduled for 2020, before being pushed back to the summer of 2021, when it was also postponed.

Kaiser Chiefs were set to play the first incarnation of the festival and are still slated to head to Wearside this summer on the second day of the festival on August, with Jack Savoretti and Deacon Blue set to headline the Friday and Sunday respectively.

Sunderland will also welcome Steps, Aqua, the Vengaboys, Shed Seven, the Happy Mondays and more over two weekends in July. Kubix festival is bigger than ever this year, with one day of pop music on July 9 and two afternoons of guitar and indie music across July 15-16.

The largest festival in the North East - This Is Tomorrow - is set to return to Exhibition Park in Newcastle this summer after the 2021 event was postponed until September due to Covid restrictions.

This year, the festival returns to its regular early June slot, with no acts yet announced for the festival, which has previously seen headline slots from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Sam Fender and Stereophonics.

Having played at This Is Tomorrow in the past, Noel Gallagher is scheduled to return to the North East this summer, as he and his band headline the new Rock N’ Roll Circus event on the Town Moor on June 9.

The Charlatans and local indie wonderkid Andrew Cushin are booked to play on the same night, with the event organisers promising top talent alongside “the weird and wonderful world of the circus.”

Closer to the coast, Mouth Of The Tyne Festival is set to return this summer as crowds will flock to Tynemouth Priory and Castle. Alt rock outfit Keane are set to bring hits such as ‘Everybody’s Changing’ and Somewhere Only We Know’ to North Tyneside on Friday July 8 while local duo Lighthouse Family take the stage on July 9.