Music fans flock to Sunniside to rock out to the new Sounds of Sunderland festival
A new music festival for Sunderland proved to be a success as local bands entertained crowds and filled the city with music.
The new event for 2019 saw gig-goers enjoy music from local artists at various venues across the city on Friday, September 27 and Saturday, September 28 with the main event held in Sunniside Gardens between 2pm and 10pm.
The city was lacking a music festival as the Split Festival and Sunniside Live aren’t set to take place, so Sounds of Sunderland was highly anticipated.
Festival fans rocked out to live sets from the likes of Social Room, Vandebilt, Plastic Glass, Docksuns, Picnic, Kickin' Lilies, Post Rome, The Loa's, The Midnight Drive and Jarpsy as they took to the outdoor stage.
Thankfully, the rain held off for most of the day so the deck chairs were out and crowds formed with drinks in hand to support the talent that the city has on offer.
It is now hoped that this festival will become a regular addition to Sunderland’s music calendar.
Social Room, a six-piece who hail from Sunderland and Seaham were the final act of the main event and their music and lights ended the new Sunniside festival on a high.
Matty Smith, lead singer of Social Room, said: “It’s great for local bands to have a platform where they can come together and play a big stage.
“Hopefully it will take off and be something that’s held every year.”