Local lass Andrea Pattison has been performing as Dolly for more than ten years and is committed to the role right down to her image and Dolly dialect.

Andrea, from Farringdon, has been playing Dolly Parton on stages big and small since 2009.

She’s performed in theatres all over the UK, from the Isle of Wight to Shetland, appeared at major outdoor festivals, on cruise ships and in all sorts of smaller venues.

Andrea Pattison as Dolly Parton

Dressed in rhinestone costumes that she has handmade to replicate Dolly’s original outfits along with a voice just like the country singer, Andrea creates an accurate and authentic performance with her show The Dolly Parton Story.

Andrea said: “Becoming Dolly is a real treat. She’s such a musical legend and it’s an honour to get to perform as her. I want to ensure I do it justice which is why I put in so much effort to how I sound and the way I look.”

Andrea will be performing at The Exchange Theatre in North Shields on St Patrick’s Day, which is appropriate seen as Dolly is very proud of her Irish roots and even says a lot of her older songs have an Irish feel to them.

Andrea will be singing hits such as the anthemic I Will Always Love You, 9-5 and Jolene.

Andrea's heading back to the North East

The Dolly Parton Story. Friday 17th March at 8pm. Tickets £16 from www.attheexchange.info

