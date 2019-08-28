Hundreds queue to take on GIANT inflatable obstacle course at Active Sunderland BIG Summer Festival

Despite the weather being slightly less summery than the scorching Bank Holiday weekend, families flocked to Penshaw at 12pm on Wednesday, August 28 to take part in the array of activities on offer.

While the huge inflatable obstacle course was most anticipated, children enjoyed trampolining, football, swing-ball, Beat the Superbug inflatable jousting and NE kite-flying to name a few.

Queues formed at the park to get £5 wristbands which covered the use of the equipment throughout the full 5-hour event.

Linda Ross and Rowan Baldwin helped prep the activities before the opening of the festival

Andrea Baldwin, Active Sunderland Development Officer said: “It is a fantastic opportunity for children, families and friends to take part in really exciting activities. There’s something here for absolutely everyone to come along and enjoy the afternoon.

“We’re hoping that children will come along today and feel inspired to do something new. If you have fun, you are more likely to take up more activities so it’s about having fun and enjoying yourself while staying fit.”

Sunderland Rock Choir descended on the park to entertain with live music.

Rob Slater, Rock Choir Leader for the North East said: “We don’t often do a lot of events for children and it’s nice that Sunderland have put this on for them and that we can be here to entertain them.

The giant inflatable assault courses were a huge excitement to those at the Active Sunderland BIG Summer Festival at Herrington Country Park

“Hopefully our music will bring some warmth to a cold and windy day.”

Lots of locals brought children along to stay active in the summer holidays.

Jill Trewick brought Anna, 7, and Daniel, 9. Jill said: “It's lovely. We’ve liked the inflatables and wipe-out and Daniel is looking forward to the football.”

They had previously been to the Active Sunderland event at Seaburn Beach. Jill said: “We had such a good time that we came here too.”

Linda Ross and the Bug encouraged people to take part in beat the Superbug inflatable jousting

Jill Toase brought her two grandsons Jack, 11, and Ryan, 7, who were most looking forward to the inflatables. Jill said: “It’s a shame about the weather but it’s great for the kids. They’re enjoying themselves.”

Queues formed across the park as families came to join in