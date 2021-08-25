Festival goers enjoying Hardwick Hall festival 2021

Thousands of music fans headed to the grounds of Sedgefield’s Hardwick Hall Hotel for the return of Hardwick Festival, which featured huge names including Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Rag’n’Bone Man, Maximo Park and Razorlight.

Now, organisers have already put plans in place to bring the festival back next year bigger and better than ever, announcing their return for August 20-21, 2022.

This year’s festival, which took place last weekend on August 21-22, saw festival goers enjoy a number of popular music acts as well as a comedy tent and children’s activities, making the festival one the whole family could enjoy.

Rag n Bone man performing at Hardwick Hall festival

Other acts on the main stage this year included Imelda May, Embrace, Rebecca Ferguson, Elvana, Andrew Cushin and The Lancashire Hotpots, with attendees also enjoying performances at the Treehouse Arena, Soul Tent and Introducing Stage.

John Adamson, who owns Ramside Estates, is delighted to celebrate another fantastic event.

He said: “We are so grateful to everyone who made the event such a success, from our incredible line-up to the energy of our festival-goers and, of course, the events team who have been working around the clock to pull off something really spectacular.

“We can’t wait to start working on next year’s event and we’ve already got the dates in the diary with plans underway – so it will certainly be one that music lovers won’t want to miss.”

Nile Rodgers performing at Hardwick Hall festival

For more information, visit https://hardwickfestival.co.uk/