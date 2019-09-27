The Drive-In Cinema returns to South Shields this autumn - this is what's on when

There’s nothing better than a trip to the pictures – and families across South Tyneside can enjoy films with a difference this autumn as the Drive-In Cinema returns to South Shields.

By Debra Fox
Friday, 27th September 2019, 17:50 pm
Updated Friday, 27th September 2019, 18:14 pm
Drive-in movies are returning to South Shields - and we have a list of what's on when.

Movie nights will be held at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park, South Shields, throughout October and November; and there’s plenty to choose from.

There are 18 scheduled film nights taking place between Friday, October 25 and Sunday, November 17 and with a variety of family, teenage, comedy and drama there will be something for everyone with this unique drive-in experience.

Philip Sheeran, Operator, said: “Each time we host the Drive-In Cinema we receive amazing feedback and we’re looking forward to this October and November being the biggest and best yet.

Which film do you fancy seeing as the drive-in movies return?

“We love bringing this event to South Shields at this great seafront venue.”

Ticket prices are per vehicle, up to a maximum of seven people, and standard entry costs £29.50. There are also limited VIP spaces available at a price of £35, with a guaranteed place in the first two rows.

All other places are issued on a first come, first served basis.

Each film begins at 6.45pm, with the gates opening two hours beforehand. Last entry is 6.15pm.

No trip to the cinema is complete without a snack, so there will be a number of vendors on site selling treats galore including burgers, popcorn and drinks.

Here’s a full list of what’s on when:

Friday, October 25: Shazam! (12A)

Saturday, October 26: Grease (PG)

Sunday, October 27: Bohemian Rhapsody (12A)

Monday, October 28: Rocketman (15)

Tuesday, October 29: The Secret Life of Pets 2 (U)

Wednesday, October 30: The Lost Boys (15)

Thursday, October 31: Hostel (18)

Friday, November 1: A Star Is Born (15)

Saturday, November 2: Bohemian Rhapsody (12A)

Thursday, November 7: Yesterday (12A)

Friday, November 8: Scarface (18)

Saturday, November 9: Bohemian Rhapsody (12A)

Sunday, November 10: The Greatest Showman (PG)

Wednesday, November 13: The Polar Express (U)

Thursday, November 14: Bad Santa (15)

Friday, November 15: Elf (PG)

Saturday, November 16: How the Grinch Stole Christmas (PG)

Sunday, November 17: Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (PG)