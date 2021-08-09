'Dancing, laughing and dabbing' as Bingo Revolution announces new Sunderland home

Bingo Revolution is returning to the city

During its two years at the former Bonded Warehouse in Fish Quay, Bingo Revolution regularly sold out its bi-monthly bingo nights which combine the classic game of bingo with singalong tunes and a comedian host, as well as a host of prizes to be won, ranging from cash to a 6ft inflatable dinosaur.

Due to the pandemic, and Bonded Warehouse announcing its closure, the night hasn’t been able to take place since early 2020 – but it’s set to return with a bang.

The lively night, which is aimed at anyone over 18, will take over Buzz Bingo in Pallion on September 25, 2021, where it will be capable of performing to some of its biggest crowds to date.

Bingo Revolution proved a hit at its old base in Bonded Warehouse

Bingo Revolution has already been held once before at the venue for a student night which attracted hundreds of people and organiser Stephen Hunt says it’s great to be back at the large hall which can hold up to a 1,000 people.

"The last event we had here was spot on. We had 300 students who came along, but also people who’d been playing regular bingo earlier in the night stayed for our night and absolutely loved it,” he explained.

Speaking about what people can expect from the night, he said: “I always say it’s about three things: dancing, laughing and dabbing. It’s a real singalong event with classic tunes, it’s just a really great night.

"With regular bingo it’s all about cash prizes. We have that, but we also have prizes like a 6ft inflatable dinosaur, a kettle and a tin of beans. People get more excited about the dinosaur than they do the cash to be honest.”

Bingo Revolution organiser Stephen Hunt at Buzz Bingo, Pallion.

As a DJ, promoter and co-owner of No 2 Church Lane burger restaurant, Stephen is well-acquainted with Sunderland’s night life and he says it’s great to see it coming back to life.

He said: “I’ve been DJing in Gatsby’s for the past three weeks and it’s actually given me goosebumps to be back performing for people and seeing them enjoying themselves. Sunderland city centre on Saturday was buzzing and it’s great to see everything coming back.”

*Bingo Revolution is at Buzz Bingo in Pallion on September 25. Tickets are £10 plus £1 for a game of bingo from https://www.facebook.com/bingorevolution/

Buzz Bingo, Pallion.

