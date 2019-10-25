Dance of the Dead! Rehearsing for the Sunderland Lights Out Parade
Sunderland has launched its spooky extravaganza for Halloween 2019.
It launched with a tentacular takover of Mackies Corner and the roof of the Bridges’ car park in the city centre.
And at Bede Campus on Thursday October 24, dance students worked with Garner Harris of The Creative Seed to put the final touches to their routine for the Lights Out parade, taking place in the city centre on Friday, November 1.