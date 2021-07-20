Community musicians are bringing Disney and more to people's doorsteps this summer

The Front Street singers will be performing to communities this summer. Photo by Jo Howell Photography

After success in lifting residents’ spirits in Lockdown, Sunderland-based social enterprise, We Make Culture CIC, have announced they will be taking their

popular Front Street Songs project on the road.

Working with organisations across the city, including St Luke’s Neighbourhood Centre, Back on the Map, Fulwell Community Library, Wearside Women in Need and Grindon Church Community Project, the project will be performing free, family-friendly music performances for families in parks and community centres in July and August.

They will also be visiting kinship care families to perform at their homes, with project partners More than Grandparents.

Laura Brewis, founder and project manager at We Make Culture CIC says: “We developed Front Street Songs during lockdown last year, when we saw how important it was to continue to work with families during COVID-19.

"Music is such a wonderful way of offering a wellbeing boost to families, which has been even more vital in the last year. This year we’re really excited to be able to offer it to larger groups in communities, though still in a very safe way.”

Front Street Songs performances are fronted by community musicians Paige Temperley and Ashleigh Lowes, who perform popular songs, Disney favourites and family-friendly classics. Performances are fully participatory with bubbles, instrument and ribbons provided for children and is totally free to get involved. To get involved, just come along to the dates below and bring a picnic blanket and suitable clothing, as all performances will be outdoors.

The project is supported by National Lottery Community Fund and Arnold Clark Community Fund.

For more information, email Laura at [email protected] or phone 07805188129.

Performances take place on the following dates:

::Thursday, 29 July, 2021, 1.30pm: More than Grandparents at Sunniside Gardens, Sunderland, SR1 1BA. This session is for kinship care families.

::Friday, 30 July, 11am: St Luke’s Neighbourhood Centre, St Luke’s Church Hall, Pallion, SR4 6SF

::Monday, 2 August, 2pm: Fulwell Community Library, Dene Lane, Fulwell, SR6 8HE

::Tuesday 3 August, 11am: Back on the Map @Barley Mow Park, Ryhope Road, Hendon, SR2 7UL. Please email [email protected] to book your place.

::Tuesday 3 August, 2pm: Grindon Church Community Project, Galway Road, Grindon, SR4 8JS.