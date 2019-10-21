"Another beauty of a piece" Sunderland residents share their love for Frank Styles pub tribute to city's mining history
A Sunderland pub was given a face-lift in honour of Wearside’s mining heritage with amazing Frank Styles artwork and Echo readers are impressed.
Artist Frank Styles, who has work showcased across the city’s streets, has created another masterpiece.
His images of miners and mining life above and below ground can now be seen on the entire two stories of Donkin’s in Blind Lane, Silksworth.
Unlike most of Frank’s artwork, which are either commissioned by the council or Arts Council, this was privately funded by the pub landlord.
Echo readers shared their love for the new art piece in comments on our Facebook page.
Readers described the work as “class,” “mint” and “spot on.”
Neil Fraser said: “Yes Frank. Absolute beauty of a piece that mate!”
Barry Hyde added: “Mr Styles continues to make Sunderland nicer on the eye.”
Graeme Wharton added: “Great piece of artwork to add to the many pieces Frank has done in the city.”
Wayne Badresingh commented: “Well done Frank. You art just gets better and better.”
Ann Roper said: “Fabulous piece of artwork and a great tribute to the miners who worked at Silksworth, my dad being one of them.”
Joyce Tatters commented: “Amazing. Our heritage.”
Pat Ross added: “Looks great driving past it. Well done.”
Phil Smith said: “Looks amazing Frank. Great work.”
Denise Mustard said: “Fabulous piece of art.”
Alan Callaghan agreed saying: “It's Great. Well done for your fantastic art work.”
Elizabeth Close added: “Amazing Frank. Big talking point in Silksworth and tribute to miners.”
AlfieSylvia Todner said: “Fantastic work Frank it looks awesome.”
Pamela Ayre described the piece as: “Absolutely fabulous.”
Tery Hall Reineck said: “Fantastic. Love history of the pitmen.”
Jimmy McGroarty added: “Brilliant. I would love to come back to see it.”
Amy L Barker commented: “There is some brilliant work in the town centre and Hendon.”
Janet Taylor said: “Stunning. He should do something in Durham. The miners gala is held there it would make a good back drop for the event.”