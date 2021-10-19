Independent Live has announced an additional 11 artists who will be joining the line-up for new multi-venue music festival, Waves.

Last month it was revealed that Club Paradise, Philth Like, bigfatbig, Noyou, Squarms, Sophia, Badmind, Lottie Willis, Faye Fantarrow and Nadeoja would be performing across a day of live music taking place on Saturday, November 6.

Now, the line-up has more than doubled in size with the addition of more of the region’s most exciting and promising artists.

Waves will take place on November 6

Joining the bill is Sunderland’s own Roxy Girls, rapper Sagaboi and punk trio Casual Threats as well as Ani Sandiwith, Elizabeth Liddle, James Leonard Hewitson, Kickin’ Lilies, Leopard Rays, Pit Pony, Point Blanc and Yusuf.

The one-day event will take place across city centre venues: Independent, The Peacock, Live Lounge, The Bunker and The Ship Isis.

Celebrating the best of local music, Waves has been curated by Independent Live and Dent Records.

Independent Live’s Ben Richardson said: “We’re getting really excited now as we head into the run up to the first ever edition of Waves. It’s great to be able to add some more of our favourite new acts to the bill and it’s even greater knowing that we’ve still got more to announce including a really cool partnership with one of Sunderland’s best new music organisations.”

Sagaboi

Tickets for the festival are priced at £10 and available to buy online at Fatsoma and in person at Hot Rats Records, The Ship Isis and The Little Shop on High Street West, Sunderland.

Sophia

Yusuf