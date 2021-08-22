Let's Rock the North East!

21 pictures from Let's Rock the North East as live music returns to Herrington Country Park

This weekend’s wet weather didn’t stop the party at Herrington Country Park as Let’s Rock the North East made a triumphant return.

By Debra Fox
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 2:31 pm

The retro music festival, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, brought a splash of colour to a very grey Saturday in Sunderland as families donned their rain coats and danced until they dropped.

Sister Sledge, Go West and The Human League were just some of the artists on the bill and if these fantastic snaps are anything to go by, it was certainly a day to remember.

Check out this picture special, with photographs by the Echo readers, to see if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. The girls

Kitted out for all weathers.

Photo: Margaret Ward

2. Happy days

The rain couldn't dampen your spirits!

Photo: Kay Metcalf

3. Birthday treat

We're loving these outfits.

Photo: Kirsty Steele

4. Milestone

Celebrating Jessica's 21st birthday.

Photo: Judy Read

