14 pictures from our first look at Sunderland Illuminations 2018

This year’s Sunderland Illuminations display and Festival of Light opens to the public today - and we’ve been for a sneak peek at what’s in store.

Thousands are expected to visit the event, which this year will feature a new Winter Wonderland installation and an Underwater Kingdom Projection.

Don’t worry - lots of your old favourites will be there too, with Disney characters in place ready to meet all of you, along with witches, wizards, pirates and Doctor Who characters.

You can also visit the iconic ‘Sunderland Tap’ which has been enchanting families for years at the Illuminations, which are held at Roker Park, Cliffe Park and along the coastline.

Speaking at Wednesday’s preview night, Mayor of Sunderland Councillor Lynda Scanlan said: ““The Festival of Light has something for everyone, and I hope everyone will book to come along to see the amazing things here in park while they are visiting the Sunderland Illuminations which stretch right along our award winning seafront.”

Another new attraction for 2018 is the ‘Sunderland Sphere’ which will give visitors the chance to display messages to loved ones on its screens.

For more more information, visit the website here.