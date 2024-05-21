Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One passenger has died and more than 30 others were injured after a flight flying from London to Singapore was hit by severe turbulence.

The Singapore Airlines flight was carrying a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew members when the turbulence hit. The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft was diverted to Bangkok, where it landed at around 3.45pm local time.

The airline said in a statement: “Singapore Airlines flight #SQ321, operating from London (Heathrow) to Singapore on 20 May 2024, encountered severe turbulence en-route. The aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 1545hrs local time on 21 May 2024.

