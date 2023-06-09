The vehicle was recovered in Horden on Thursday after two officers from Durham Police’s roads and policing unit “decided to trust their instincts and check out something that didn’t seem quite right about a storage yard in Horden”.

Discovering the shipping containers inside, the officers were able to look through a hole in one of them to spot the car.

Checks revealed it had been reported stolen and investigations began. The force said in a statement on Friday: “The officers gained access to the site full of shipping containers and through a small hole in one of them, discovered a suspected stolen Ford ST that had been taken from a recent Arctic Monkeys gig.

Arctic Monkeys lead singer Alex Turner.

“Joining up the dots, the officers contacted the owner of the vehicle who provided his spare key and lo and behold it pinged to the car within the container.

“The car was seized and the victim confirmed it was his. It will now be forensically examined before being returned to him.

“Further work with Peterlee Neighbourhood Team today saw another 1️1️ cars seized and two men in their 50s arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

“The men were taken to Peterlee Custody where they remain today whilst inquiries continue.”