Young footballers have paraded their skills again in the Russell Foster Youth Leagues.

Here is our latest slideshow of action pictures from last weekend's action.

Russell Foster under 10s football between Washington United, light blue, and South Tyneside, played at Silksworth Sports Complex, Sunderland.

Our coverage is once again brought to you in association with John G Hogg Funeral Directors.

Remember you can order copies of our pictures here.

You can also catch up previous action here.