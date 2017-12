Have your say

Young football stars have not let the winter weather prevent them from showcasing their skills.

Today we present our latest slideshow of action from the Russell Foster Youth Leagues.

Young stars from Washington United.

Our coverage is once again brought to you in association with John G Hogg funeral directors.

Match reports will follow in Saturday's Junior Football Echo inside your Sunderland Echo.

Remember that further information on buying copies of our photos is available here.

Missed last week's action? Log on here.