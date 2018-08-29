Seaham Red Star FC parts company with coach

Seaham Red Star FC has confirmed it has "agreed to part company" with its first team coach.

The club confirmed tonight through its official social media channels that it had made the decision to no longer work with Paul Frame, who formerly managed fellow Northern League side Easington Colliery for four years, resigning in September 2017.

He joined the Seaham side earlier this year.

The statement by Seaham Red Star FC on its Twitter page @FCseahamredstar reads: "The club have today mutually agreed to part company with first team coach Paul Frame following a club meeting this morning."