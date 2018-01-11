Women can develop their Inner Warrior at Ashbrooke

A ‘warrior camp’ to encourage more women to take part in rugby is taking place later this month.

As it is the time of year where people are setting fitness goals, Sunderland Rugby Club is hosting the event for any women wanting a challenge, a workout and fun.

The warrior camp will be held at the club’s Ashbrooke ground on Sunday, January 21 from 11am to 1pm, home to women’s North Championship Two league side Sunderland Flames.

A spokeswoman said: “Sunderland Rugby Club wants to empower women to find, connect with and free their inner warrior spirit by giving rugby a try and experiencing the dynamic, exhilarating sport of rugby for the first time within a fun-packed, a non-committal, social and fun environment.”

Those taking part will be introduced to the basics of rugby, including passing, kicking and tackling, along with fitness routines.

The camp is part of an England Rugby campaign.

The organisation launched the latest wave of its Inner Warrior campaign this month after a successful first year gave a huge boost to grassroots women’s rugby participation

More than 10,500 women attended camps nationwide throughout the year, far exceeding the RFU’s initial target of 8,000.

Of those women, 3,500 had never picked up a rugby ball before.

The influx of new participants into the women’s game has led to the creation of 41 new female contact rugby club teams this season, showing the growing interest and demand from budding female players feeling inspired to take up contact rugby.

The camps come after the Rugby Football Union launched a women and girls strategy to get 25,000 women participating in contact rugby.

The sport received a boost in the summer when 2.6million viewers tuned in to see England succumb to New Zealand in the final of the womens’ rugby world cup.