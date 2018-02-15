Top-half spot the target as Sunderland eye double against Sedgefield

Rejuvenated Sunderland have the target of a potential climb into the top half of the Durham/Northumberland Division Two table when they return to action on Saturday.

Following a week’s break from league games, the eighth-placed Ashbrooke first XV head to Sedgefield (2.15pm kick-off) looking to repeat their 34-17 home success back in October.

Sunderland are two points behind seventh-placed Ashington and would leapfrog the Northumberland side with a win and a defeat for the Colliers, who welcome third-top Whitby.

Sedgefield, though, will be a tough challenge for the Wearsiders, sitting just three points behind Sunderland.

The Ashbrooke coaching team hope to field a relatively unchanged squad from their last victory over Ashington a fortnight ago, while including players returning from injury and enforced absences.

A club spokesman said: “We are confident of continuing our recent excellent form and there are some real dilemmas in selection, given the performances of key players in what us still a young team.”

Time will tell if Sunderland, who have won five of their last six league matches, manage to chalk up the double against their hosts.