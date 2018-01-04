Sunderland Flames out to make life tougher for Barnsley in second meeting

Sunderland Flames welcome Barnsley Ladies to Ashbrooke on Sunday (2pm kick-off) for the third round of the Women’s Championship Cup.

Sunderland are yet to play in the competition this term, after walkovers against Halifax and York RI in the last two rounds.

Barnsley will be tough opposition, having outgunned the Flames 58-0 in the Championship North Division Two only a few weeks ago.

Flames coach Dave Addison said: “I think we showed them too much respect last time out.

“They were certainly the best side we have played so far, but we did not play our usual game.

“It was a wake-up call. We have put in some good performances recently, but that game showed that if you do not prepare and concentrate, then a good team can pick you apart.”

The Flames return to training tonight, and Addison added: “We have had a long break, resting injuries and giving the ladies a break. We are hoping this will work in our favour to bring us back with some fire and energy.

“This weekend, we welcome back Jenny Carter and Becca Walker and we have the exciting addition of County Under-18 back row Olivia Davison for an overdue debut.

“On top of that, after half a season out due to injury, we are hoping to see Laura Envy return to training very soon.

“This weekend is all about being a better account of ourselves to show Barnsley what we are really made of.”

Flames will open their doors for interested female players to try rugby in a session on Sunday, January 21 from 11am, as part of England Rugby’s Women and Girls game growth.