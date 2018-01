Houghton suffered a promotion blow in Durham/Northumberland Division Three with Saturday’s 37-17 defeat at home to Seaton Carew.

Despite a well-taken converted try, the second-top Dairy Lane outfit found themselves 20-7 behind at the break.

Houghton looked dangerous throughout, especially when moving the ball out wide, but the visitors were clinical in their attacks and were well ahead before Houghton grabbed two tries in the final quarter.