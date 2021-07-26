When Sunderland Olympic boxing brothers Luke McCormack and Pat McCormack have their next fights in Tokyo 2020

The twins, members of Birtley amateur boxing gym, both qualified to be part of the Team GB boxing contingent in Tokyo.

It is Pat’s second Olympic games, while Luke is making his debut.

Pat McCormack will take on Aliaksandr Radzionau of Belarus in Round of 16 in the men’s welterweight category at the Kokugikan Arena at the local Japanese time of 11am on Tuesday, July 27.

The time in the UK, however, will be 3am.

Having won his first fight on Sunday, Pat’s brother Luke McCormack will take on Andry Cruz of Cuba in the men’s lightweight category at the Kokugikan Arena on July 31 at 6:03pm Japanese time, 10.03am UK time.

Eurosport has most of the TV rights to the Olympics this year, which means the BBC can only show two live sports at a time. This could mean that the boxing isn't shown on free-to-air TV until the medal stage.