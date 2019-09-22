Sunderland boxer settles for silver medal after being cut in World Championships final
Sunderland-born boxer Pat McCormack had to make do with a silver medal at the World Boxing Championships after suuffering a cut in the final.
By James Copley
Sunday, 22nd September 2019, 11:57 am
Updated
Sunday, 22nd September 2019, 11:58 am
McCormack, who fights out of Birtley ABC, sustained the injury after an accidental clash of heads in the second round in Ekaterinburg against Andrei Zamkovi in the 69kg welterweight gold medal decider.
The Russian fighter was ahead on the scorecards – one judge had the bout level at 19-19, with four judges scoring Zamkovi 20-18 ahead.
Speaking to the BBC, McCormack, 24, said: "It's been a good week for me and the team but I am gutted with how it ended.
"I am proud of my silver medal and how I have boxed this week. I feel that me and the rest of the team are in good shape and can be confident as we look forward to the Olympics next year."