Seaham Red Star manager Mark Collingwood reacts to FA Vase First Round

Seaham Red Star now know their FA Vase opponents.

Yorkshire Amateur will visit the Ferguson Motor Repairs Stadium on the weekend of Saturday 12th October as they look to complete a treble of North East scalps after sending Ryton & Crawcrook Albion and Alnwick Town out of the Vase so far this season.

The tie will be Red Star’s first at home in the competition after they successfully negotiated trips to the North West by seeing off Steeton and Nelson to set up their meeting with the Northern Counties East Premier Division club.

Collingwood told The Echo: “I would have taken a home draw all day and that’s what we have got, so we have to be happy.

“We will look forward to being at home because we haven’t had that in the Vase this season – and the pitch we played on at Steeton was like a rugby pitch.

“I’ll speak to a few people that I know about them to see what we can learn and hopefully we can keep our run going.

“It’s a winnable tie, but we will make sure we are fully prepared for it.”

Ryhope CW have impressed in the competition so far this season after seeing off 2015 Vase winners North Shields and a Garforth Town side that put Shildon out of the FA Cup in August.

It was the win against the latter on Saturday that put them into the First Round draw and their reward is a home tie against North West Counties Premier Division side Ashton Athletic.

Elsewhere in the draw, 2018 Vase finalists Stockton Town will travel to Knaresborough Town and Terry Mitchell’s Consett will also face an away tie in Yorkshire as they head to Winterton Rangers.

Jarrow’s historic cup run continues with a home tie against North West Counties Division One South leaders Vauxhall Motors and Bishop Auckland face a trip to Padiham – who beat Sunderland West End to secure their progress.

Shildon’s quest to reach a first ever Vase final continues with a home game against West Didsbury and Chorlton and in-form West Allotment Celtic will travel to Bottesford Town.

There is just one all-Northern League tie as Teesside rivals Thornaby and Billingham Town face each other at Teesdale Park.

Ties are to take place on the weekend of Saturday 12th October.

FA Vase First Round draw (Featuring Northern League clubs)