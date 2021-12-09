Northern Goals: Tommy Miller’s departure from Spennymoor Town and a historic moment for South Shields
BBC Newcastle’s Paul Dixon and Heed Army Podcast’s Dave Gaddess join us to look over the latest events in the North East non-league scene.
On the agenda this week is Tommy Miller’s departure from Spennymoor Town, a historic moment for South Shields and two North East derbies in the NPL East Division.
Plus the third round of the FA Vase is previewed and there’s a look at a busy weekend in the Northern League.