Northern Goals: Tommy Miller’s departure from Spennymoor Town and a historic moment for South Shields

BBC Newcastle’s Paul Dixon and Heed Army Podcast’s Dave Gaddess join us to look over the latest events in the North East non-league scene.

By Mark Carruthers
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 10:41 am

On the agenda this week is Tommy Miller’s departure from Spennymoor Town, a historic moment for South Shields and two North East derbies in the NPL East Division.

Plus the third round of the FA Vase is previewed and there’s a look at a busy weekend in the Northern League.

