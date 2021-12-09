Northern Goals: Tommy Miller’s departure from Spennymoor Town and a historic moment for South Shields

On the agenda this week is Tommy Miller’s departure from Spennymoor Town, a historic moment for South Shields and two North East derbies in the NPL East Division.

Plus the third round of the FA Vase is previewed and there’s a look at a busy weekend in the Northern League.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Goals

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative sport coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.