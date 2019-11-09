Mike Williamson reveals why he is 'quietly confident' Gateshead can spring a shock against Oldham

Gateshead FC

The Heed are bidding to reach the second round of the competition for the fourth time in the last nine seasons as they come up against a Latics side that are sat just three points above the League Two relegation zone.

By contrast, Williamson’s side go into the game on the back of a run of eight wins in their last ten games in all competitions.

However, the three-time FA Cup semi-finalists will be able to rely on the likes of former Middlesbrough defender David Wheater and former Burnley winger Chris Eagles to provide the experience to help them avoid coming out on the wrong end of a surprise result on Sunday.

Ahead of the tie, Williamson told The Echo: “(We are) quietly confident but we know it’s going to be a very difficult afternoon.

“They are big, strong and organised.

“They have experience, and a few hundred Premier League games in their squad.

“I know the manager; he is very disciplined and very organised.

“But we relish that, and we believe in ourselves and if we play to the levels we can, we can possibly cause an upset.

“We know we have got good players and every day we are trying to work with them to create that understanding.

“We know we have the talent in the squad and we just have to make sure we turn up with that energy and put a good performance on.”

The excitement of a big FA Cup tie is a complete contrast to the doubt and worry that enveloped the International Stadium last summer.

The club’s future was at stake as former owner Dr Ranjan Varghese and controversial financial advisor Joseph Cala frustrated a supporter-led consortium and former Rochdale chairman Chris Dunphy in their efforts to complete a takeover deal.

The collapse of an agreement with Dunphy took the club to the brink of going out of business – but it was the consortium led by supporter Neil Pinkerton, businessmen Trevor Clark and the Gateshead Soul group that eventually hauled the club back from the precipice.

With all eyes now on Sunday’s cup tie, Williamson believes that the day is a reward for the supporters that refused to let their club die.

“It’s a huge game for the club and for the lads,” explained the former Newcastle United defender.

“We have tried to keep the focus on the league over the last few games, because subconsciously you know that the excitement was building.

“But now it’s here, we are really looking forward to it.

“When I came in, I mentioned that the fans are the true owners of the club and we are just the custodians.

“A game of this level is fantastic for the fans, and more than anyone, it’s the people that came in to take over.