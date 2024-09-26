Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenage businesswoman is boxing clever with the aim of bringing a world title back to Wearside.

Aged 17, Ella Lonsdale will be one of the youngest competitors at the U19 World Boxing Championship, which takes place in Colorado USA in October.

Ella Lonsdale is off to America to fight on the world stage | Sunderland Echo

Fighting out of East End ABC, Ella started boxing at the club when she was 10-years-old and soon started to develop a real skill in the ring.

Spurred on by her nana Les, a huge boxing fan who would take her to all sparring sessions, Ella has gone on to rack up a huge number of titles under her belt.

She’s a 4-time National Champion, European Gold Medalist and Team Captain, as well as a 2-time European Bronze Medalist.

Ella with club sponsors HFS Group Gary Maskell, Jake Smart and head coach and club owner Robert New. | Sunderland Echo

Her other titles include being a 2-time Tri-Nations Champion, Monks Town Box Cup Champion, Angel of the North Champion, 12 Nations Cup Serbia Champion, Hull Box Cup Champion, Winter Box Cup Champion, and Brandonberg Box Cup Champion.

Now, she will take on her biggest bout to date on the global stage - and she’ll be doing it in the name of her nana, who passed away two years ago.

“Nana Les was a huge inspiration to me and I promised her I’d go all the way,” said Ella. “I’m so excited about going to America. I’ve never looked back since I started boxing, it keeps me out of trouble and it keeps me busy.

“I love the sport and really look up to other female boxers like Savannah Marshall. I train every day and have one day off at the weekend, but even then I go to boxing shows. There’s more and more women getting into the sport, which is great to see. Even in this gym alone, the women overpower the men.

“The support I’ve had about going to America has been incredible, people have been handing out flyers and putting up posters.”

Ella juggles boxing with running her own business, Hendon-based Keith’s Quality Coving, which she took over from her late grandfather, who was well known in the city for his coving, a craftsmanship he passed on to his granddaughter.

“People are always quite surprised when they find out I run a coving business,” she said.

Helping Ella hone her technique is her long time coach Robbie New, head coach at East End ABC which has given new life to a former church hall in Suffolk Street, Hendon.

It’s become a valuable sporting asset to the community, teaching kids aged from eight up to adults.

He said Ella has great promise in the sport.

Ella sparring at the gym | Sunderland Echo

“Sometimes it takes a bit longer for things to click and for Ella it happened when she was about 12,” he said. “She was doing well and then Covid hit and she got beaten in the championship, that really gave her the kick she needed.

“Then her nana, who was a big inspiration, passed away and it really pushed her on. Since then she’s only been beaten twice in five years.

“The thing with Ella is consistency, she never misses. She keeps at it and she’s constantly learning.”

The gym has been massively supported by Sunderland security firm HFS Group who sponsor the facility, meaning it can deliver free sessions to aspiring boxers and children.

It’s been a huge boost, meaning that money is no longer a barrier for kids wanting to get into boxing.

“The sponsorship has made a huge difference and we are really grateful,” said Robbie. “We’ve seen an influx of kids coming to the beginners classes. It’s great for discipline and respect and the kids make loads of mates.”

To help with the running costs of the club, Sunderland East End Boxing Club will be hosting its home show on Wednesday 16th October at The Point, Park Lane. General admission is £20.

Anyone interested in joining the club can follow their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Sunderlandeastend