Mark Collingwood hits out at referee after late heartbreak against Shildon

Seaham Red Star manager Mark Collingwood

Despite being under heavy pressure for the majority of the first-half, Red Star went ahead of the hour-mark thanks to a goal from Dan Wilson.

That looked set to hand Red Star one of their most impressive wins of the season – but Billy Greulich-Smith snatched a draw for the hosts when he fired home an equaliser in the sixth minute of injury-time.

Collingwood was left fuming after the official signalled five minutes of added-on time but played almost seven and that allowed Shildon to claim a point.

To compound his anger, both Collingwood and his assistant Simon Johnson were shown red cards after the equaliser – although the Red Star boss did concede that he had no dispute over the decision to reprimand his number two.

He told The Echo: “I am devastated by the fact that we haven’t won the game, but I am very proud of my players because they defended like trojans throughout the game.

“The referee has said five minutes of injury-time were to be played and they have scored after six and a half.

“He sent Simon off for swearing and he got that right because he shouldn’t have done that and I told him that too.

“But then he sent me off too, and I never even said a thing to him.

“Even Martin Gray backed me up on that one – he couldn’t believe it.

“I’ve been sent off three times now at Red Star and it has been this referee every time.

“I am sick and tired of being penalised by officials and it happens because we are the easy ones to punish.”

Dylan Elliott struck for the second time inside five days to earn Sunderland RCA a draw in their home game against West Auckland Town.

David Dowson put the visitors ahead with a penalty on 36 minutes, but Elliott found the net just before half-time to help his side gain a point.

Ryhope CW fell to a third defeat in their last five league games after they were beaten at Ashington.

Jon Weirs put Gary Pearson’s side ahead on eight minutes, but they were behind by the midway point of the first-half thanks to goals from Callum Johnston and Jamie Hanson.

Danni Lay got Ryhope back on level-terms by half-time, but they were left empty-handed from their trip to Northumberland after Damien Stevens struck a winning goal with just over 20 minutes left on the clock.

Hebburn Town are now seven points clear at the top of the table after they won by the odd goal in five at Whickham.

The two sides were level at half-time after Graeme Armstrong’s early penalty was cancelled out by a fine strike from Whickham midfielder Dale Burrell.

Michael Richardson and Lewis Suddick were on target to give the leaders a two-goal lead, and they held on for the points despite being pegged back from a goal from Lang Jacks midfielder Ross Peareth.

There was a double boost for Hebburn as fellow promotion candidates Stockton Town and Consett drew at the Coverall Stadium.

The Steelmen looked set to inflict a first league defeat of the season on Stockton as goals from Dale Pearson and Luke Carr sandwiched an equaliser from Jamie Owens.

But the points were shared as Mikey Roberts pounced to fire home an injury-time equaliser.

Bishop Auckland claimed all three points from their visit to Northallerton Town as two penalties from Michael Hoganson gave them a 2-1 win in North Yorkshire and North Shields and Billingham Town failed to break the deadlock over a low-key 90 minutes on North Tyneside.

Thornaby secured their second consecutive league win as Joe Scaife-Wheatley scored twice in their 3-0 home win against fellow strugglers Penrith and Dean Thexton’s late penalty helped in-form Newton Aycliffe to a 2-1 home win against Whitley Bay.

There was more late drama at Sam Smith’s Park as Newcastle Benfield and Guisborough Town shared the spoils in an entertaining affair.

Benfield looked set for a hard-earned win after a late double from Matthew Parker and Dennis Knight helped them put an opener from Joe Ferguson behind them.