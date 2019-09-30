Mark Carruthers' non-league power rankings: Who is shining in the North East football scene in week six?

With league action taking place in recent days, there were a number of successes across the area. And, as ever, some shock results along the way! Scroll down and click through the pages to see Mark's latest power rankings in our new weekly feature. Who tops the rankings in week six?
1. 20th Billingham Synthonia (Northern League Division Two)
Synners make their first appearance in this season’s rankings after wins over Newcastle University and Crook Town stretched their run of form to just one defeat in their last eight games in all competitions.
Photo: TIM RICHARDSON
2. 19th Sunderland West End (Northern League Division Two)
West End continued to adapt to life in the Northern League with a battling 1-1 draw at Jarrow in the Mitre Sports Brooks Mileson League Cup and Saturday’s narrow win at Washington.
Photo: Kevin Brady
3. 18th West Auckland Town (Northern League Division One)
After an inconsistent and injury-hit start to the season, Gary Forrest’s men have started to build some momentum – although they had to settle for a point from their visit to Sunderland RCA on Saturday.
Photo: Tim Richardson
4. 17th Newton Aycliffe (Northern League Division One)
The Moore Lane outfit stay in the top 20 after a last-gasp penalty from Dean Thexton gave them a narrow 2-1 win against Whitley Bay at the weekend.
Photo: Frank Reid
